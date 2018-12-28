×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Shiffrin leads World Cup GS by slim margin after 1st run

Associated Press
NEWS
News
7   //    28 Dec 2018, 17:07 IST
AP Image

SEMMERING, Austria (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin led a women's World Cup giant slalom Friday after a tight opening run with only six hundredths of a second separating the top four racers.

The Olympic champion from the United States trailed then leader Stephanie Brunner by 0.15 at the final split time but used a strong finish to beat the Austrian's time by 0.02.

Ragnhild Mowinckel of Norway was 0.03 behind in third, with Petra Vlhova of Slovakia another 0.03 further behind in fourth.

Shiffrin is after her 51st career win, and eighth in giant slalom. She can become the first skier, male or female, to win 15 World Cup races in a single calendar year. She currently shares the best mark with men's overall champion Marcel Hirscher of Austria.

Both have won 14 races so far in 2018, beating the four-decade-old record set by Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark.

But while Shiffrin is competing in her 26th event of the year, Stenmark had only 19 races to gather a total of 13 victories in 1979, when the World Cup did not yet include super-G races, parallel slaloms or city events.

Shiffrin's lead seemed under threat when Viktoria Rebensburg of Germany was leading by 0.22 after the top section, but the World Cup GS champion had to brake and adjust her line after coming wide in left turn, leaving her 0.64 behind in 10th.

Also, Anna Veith of Austria was faster than Shiffrin at the top. The former two-time overall champion led by 0.07 but couldn't match the American's pace in the steep middle section and clocked the fourth-fastest time, with 0.12 to make up in the second run.

Veith, who won the GS world title in 2015 and has two season titles in the discipline, hasn't finished better than seventh in a World Cup GS since badly damaging her knee in the buildup to the 2015-16 season.

Associated Press
NEWS
Shiffrin takes GS in Courchevel, 4th straight World Cup win
RELATED STORY
Worley beats Brignone, Shiffrin to win season-opening GS
RELATED STORY
Shiffrin wins season-opening World Cup slalom by huge margin
RELATED STORY
Skier-snowboarder Ledecka leads World Cup downhill training
RELATED STORY
Shiffrin ties World Cup record with 35th win in slalom
RELATED STORY
Kranjec gives Slovenian men 1st World Cup win in GS
RELATED STORY
Full speed ahead: Shiffrin envisions another busy schedule
RELATED STORY
Italy's Brignone wins giant slalom in Vermont; Shiffrin 4th
RELATED STORY
Shiffrin wins another World Cup slalom at Killington
RELATED STORY
Mikaela Shiffrin wins World Cup parallel slalom event
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us