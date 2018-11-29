Shurmur on benching Manning: You've got to think of some other questions

Pat Shurmur

New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur has faced a lot of questions about his team's quarterback situation, and he is fed up.

There has been plenty of pressure to bench 38-year-old Eli Manning to see what their young talent can do.

The chances of the Giants making the playoffs are slim, but Shurmur is not looking to hand out starting minutes so easily.

"You've got to think of some other questions. My goodness," Shurmur said on Wednesday, when asked about the issue (via ESPN).

"You go into every week with giving your team the best opportunity to win the football game each week. That's how you do this thing. This isn't player tryout. This is do everything in your power to win the next game."

The Giants' top option to replace Manning is 2018 fourth-round pick Kyle Lauletta. The 23-year-old has not played a regular-season snap this season, and fans are clamouring for the coaching staff to throw him into the fire.

New York won two straight before losing 25-22 to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

The Giants are three games back from the division-leading Dallas Cowboys and Washington Redskins with five games left in the regular season.

If they are able to beat the Chicago Bears on Sunday, the rest of the NFL may take them seriously down the stretch.