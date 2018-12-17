Siebenhofer leads Stuhec in Val Gardena downhill training

SELVA DI VAL GARDENA, Italy (AP) — Seeking her first career World Cup win, Ramona Siebenhofer led the opening training session Monday for a World Cup downhill on the Saslong course.

The Austrian finished a slim 0.02 seconds ahead of world champion Ilka Stuhec of Slovenia, with Selva native Nicol Delago third, 0.37 behind.

Another training session was scheduled for later Monday, with a third session slated for Tuesday before the race two hours later. A super-G is scheduled for Wednesday.

The races were originally scheduled for Val d'Isere over the weekend but were moved to Val Gardena because of a lack of snow in the French resort.

Overall World Cup leader Mikaela Shiffrin is sitting out the races to rest up for a big block of upcoming technical events — her specialty.

It's the first time the Saslong course is hosting women's World Cup races, having been a classic stop on the men's circuit for a half-century.

The course was shortened for the women and many of the technical sections were left out, including the camel bump jumps.

All 51 starters made it to the finish.

Siebenhofer's only career podium result was third in a downhill in Lake Louise, Alberta, three years ago.