Slovenia's Kosi airlifted off downhill course after crash

6   //    28 Dec 2018, 18:06 IST
AP Image

BORMIO, Italy (AP) — Slovenian skier Klemen Kosi has been airlifted by helicopter to a local hospital after crashing in a World Cup downhill.

Kosi lost control toward the end of the physically demanding Stelvio course and tumbled through two layers of safety netting before coming to a stop.

His skis dislodged from his bindings and flew into the air as he hit the nets.

Injury details were not immediately available.

In more than 100 World Cup races, Kosi has only made the top 10 three times, with his best finish seventh in an Alpine combined event in Wengen, Switzerland, at the start of 2016.

It's the second consecutive men's downhill where a competitor has been airlifted off the course following a crash.

Swiss racer Marc Gisin broke ribs and sustained pelvic and back injuries in a dramatic fall in Val Gardena two weeks ago.

