Smith-Schuster & Conner practice in full for Steelers

12 Dec 2019, 04:58 IST

Juju Smith-Schuster could be back to face the Buffalo Bills

JuJu Smith-Schuster and James Conner both practiced in full for the Pittsburgh Steelers as they prepare for a crucial Week 15 clash with the Buffalo Bills.

Wide receiver Smith-Schuster (knee) and running back Conner (shoulder) have each missed the Steelers' last three games through injury.

"[I did] a couple of reps here and there," said Conner. "I got a couple of reps with the offense this week. I am still taking it day by day.

"I just want to be out there competing. These games are crucial, they are critical for us in the position we are in. We are just trying to control our own destiny."

Despite the absence of the duo, the Steelers have won their last three games to significantly improve their chances of reaching the playoffs.

Mike Tomlin's team are 8-5 and in possession of the AFC's sixth and final playoff berth with three games remaining. The Steelers have the tiebreaker over the 8-5 Tennessee Titans by virtue of their win percentage in conference games.

Pittsburgh host the 9-4 Bills, who are the fifth seeds as it stands, on Sunday, with the game likely to have a significant impact on a tight race for the two AFC Wild Card berths.

Conner has rushed for 390 yards and scored six total touchdowns in an injury-hit year. Smith-Schuster has 524 receiving yards and three touchdowns in 10 games.