Snoop Dogg tells Steelers to sign Kaepernick after Roethlisberger injury

NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick

Rapper Snoop Dogg has told the Pittsburgh Steelers to sign free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick after Ben Roethlisberger's season-ending injury.

Roethlisberger was ruled out of the remainder of the 2019 campaign on Monday after damaging his right elbow in the Steelers' narrow defeat to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Coach Mike Tomlin revealed Roethlisberger would require surgery, continuing a dismal start to the season in which Pittsburgh are 0-2.

Steelers superfan Snoop believes he has a solution, though, as he wants the team to move for Kaepernick, who has not played in the NFL since the 2016 season.

Snoop posted a picture of Kaepernick on his Instagram page with the caption: "Steelers, go get him now or we gone [sic] look like the old Cleveland Browns.

"He better than 70% of the QBs in the league. Let's. Go. Steel city."

Former San Francisco 49ers star Kaepernick is now in his third season without a team, having settled a case against the NFL and its ownership in February.

Kaepernick, who was the first player to kneel during the national anthem to protest social and racial inequality, had accused NFL owners of colluding to keep him out of the game.

The 31-year-old has posted workout videos on social media in recent months, claiming he is "still ready" for a return.

After his Kaepernick plea, Snoop uploaded another image to Instagram which stated: "Still a Steelers fan, just give me a few days to recover!"

Backup Mason Rudolph played the second half for the Steelers against the Seahawks and is set to feature again when they visit the Niners in Week 3.