×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

South Africa captain du Plessis banned 1 test for over rate

Associated Press
NEWS
News
7   //    06 Jan 2019, 23:52 IST
AP Image

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South Africa captain Faf du Plessis has been banned from the final test against Pakistan because of a slow over rate by his team in the second match in Cape Town.

It was South Africa's second minor over rate offense of the series, leading to the one-match ban for du Plessis. Du Plessis and his team were fined after the opening game in Centurion.

South Africa hasn't yet named a replacement captain for the test in Johannesburg starting Friday, which is a dead rubber after the Proteas took a 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

South Africa played four fast bowlers and no spinners in Cape Town, leading to the over rate difficulties. South Africa won convincingly, after bowling Pakistan out twice in three days, to clinch the series. Du Plessis also made a century.

South Africa said it accepted the ICC's decision but "did feel there could be a bit of flexibility" given the four fast bowlers.

Associated Press
NEWS
South Africa captain: we won't banter about ball tampering
RELATED STORY
5 instances when Indian athletes stood out for their...
RELATED STORY
Jon Jones defiant after failed drug test forces UFC 232 move
RELATED STORY
Perkins, Zaccheaus lead Virginia over South Carolina 28-0
RELATED STORY
King Kohli, Magnificent Mary make 2018 their own; India...
RELATED STORY
Texans clinch AFC South title with 20-3 win over Jaguars
RELATED STORY
Joyon sets Route du Rhum record after gripping finish
RELATED STORY
Ex-world champ swimmer Magnini banned 4 years for doping
RELATED STORY
Jaguars keeping Marrone, Caldwell despite AFC South flop
RELATED STORY
5 best innings by Indian batsmen at the Eden Gardens
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us