SPO-HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) The following are the top/expected stories at 1715 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES;

*Report of Youth Test between India U-19 and Sri Lanka U-19 at Hambantota.

*Story on repercussions of revamp of ATP challenger tour.

*Preview of warm-up match between India and Essex at Chelmsford.

STORIES ON THE WIRE:

SPO-MAXWELL

Always reported 'untoward things' during IPL to ACU: Maxwell

New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) Australian batsman Glenn Maxwell has claimed that he has reported "certain untoward things" during the IPL to the anti-corruption officials while refuting a recent investigative documentary's insinuation that he could be involved in spot-fixing.

SPO-ANDERSON-INTERVIEW

2012 win in India on par with my best Ashes: James Anderson

By Chetan Narula

London Jul 24 (PTI) The Ashes remains the pinnacle of Test cricket for James Anderson "like any Englishman" but the showdowns against India also rank pretty high as the world No.1 side brings out the absolute best in him -- the 2012 away series being a case in point.

SPO-IND-PANT

From IPL contract to 'keeping advice: Pant talks of Dhoni hand in success

London, July 24 (PTI) Touted as a potential successor to Mahendra Singh Dhoni behind the stumps, Rishabh Pant says the former India captain has helped shape quite a few things in his still nascent career, ranging from his IPL contract to hand-head coordination while keeping.

SPO-BCCI-DOPE

Akshay Wadkar in for dope-tainted Abhishek Gupta after BCCI faux pas

New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) The BCCI has named Akshay Wadkar as the replacement for wicket-keeper batsman Abhishek Gupta in the India Red squad for Duleep Trophy after realising their blunder of picking a player banned for a doping violation till September 14.

SPO-ITTF-CEO

CWG performance brilliant launch pad to expand TT in India: ITTF CEO

By Aparajita Upadhyay

New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) Indian paddlers' historic performance at the 2018 Commonwealth Games has provided a brilliant platform to further grow the sport in the country, feels International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) CEO Steve Dainton.

SPO-WADA-REPORT-IND

WADA Report: NADA records 71 positive tests but less samples collected

New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) Athletics continued to be India's achilles' heel in its anti-doping campaign, accounting for 21 of the 71 positive tests recorded by the National Anti-Doping Agency in the last one year, according to the latest WADA report.

SPO-WADA-BCCI

WADA report: Yusuf Pathan only blot in otherwise dope free year for BCCI

New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) Yusuf Pathan's "inadvertent" violation was the lone blot on Indian cricket's doping record last year, a WADA report has revealed after a scrutiny of 275 samples by the BCCI.

SPO-APRC-CHANDHOK

Vicky Chandhok re-elected President of FIA APRC Working Group

New Delhi, July 24 (PTI) India's Vicky Chandhok was unanimously re-elected President of the FIA Asia Pacific Rally Championship Working Group for a second two-year term at the annual meeting in Johor, Malaysia.

SPO-BAD-IND

Indian shuttlers have good day in office at Russia Open

Vladivostock (Russia), Jul 24 (PTI) Five Indian shuttlers, including Ajay Jayaram, progressed to the men's singles second round of the USD 75,000 Russia Open BWF Tour Super 100 here today.

SPO-HOCK-RUPINDER

Eager to win gold at Asian Games, says Rupinder Pal Singh

New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) Boosted by a strong comeback in the three-match series against New Zealand last week, ace drag-flicker Rupinder Pal Singh says the Indian hockey team is eager to carry forward the momentum into the upcoming Asian Games and win the gold medal