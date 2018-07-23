SPO-HIGHLIGHTS AT 1745 HOURS

New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) The following are the top/expected stories at 1750 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES;

*Report of Junior Squash World Championship from Chennai.

*Report on rejection of visa for Indian cycling team

*Report of Women's Hockey World Cup matches.

STORIES ON THE WIRE:

SPO-ANDERSON-INTERVIEW

If Virat says his runs don't matter, he is lying: Anderson

By Chetan Narula

London, Jul 23 (PTI) Virat Kohli feels "it doesn't matter if he doesn't score runs as long as India wins" but England pace spearhead James Anderson says the Indian captain has to be lying if he states that his individual form won't be a factor in the upcoming five-Test series starting August 1.

SPO-RAMKUMAR-INTERVIEW

Ramkumar not losing sleep over missing out on creating history

By Amanpreet Singh

New Delhi, July 23 (PTI) A "calmer and focussed" Ramkumar Ramanthan is not crying over losing out on the chance to create history in Indian tennis and he would rather savour the priceless moment of earning his maiden singles final on ATP World Tour.

SPO-ASIAD-SQUASH

Without coach since March, India's squash contingent fends for itself ahead of Asiad

By Bharat Sharma

New Delhi, July 23 (PTI) The Squash Racket Federation of India's (SRFI)inability to find a full-time head coach ever since the bitter exit of Egyptian Achraf El Karargui has affected the Indian team's preparations ahead of the Asian Games in Indonesia next month.

SPO-SQUASH-WORLD-TEAM

India seeded fifth at team event of World Junior Squash

Chennai, Jul 23 (PTI) India has been seeded fifth and placed in Group 'E' with Switzerland and Saudi Arabia in the men's team event of the WSF-World Junior Squash Championship, which begins here tomorrow