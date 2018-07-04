Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Sports Authority of India will now be Sports India: Rathore

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
15   //    04 Jul 2018, 19:06 IST

New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) More than 34 years after coming into existence, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) is set to be renamed as Sports India, Union Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore announced today after the sports body's governing body meeting here.

"Sports Authority of India is being renamed. The word authority is being removed. It will be known as Sports India now," Rathore said after the meeting even as the press release issued by SAI had no mention of the change in name being approved.

The sports body, established in 1984, organised its 50th GB meeting, where it was also decided that coaches will be given a say in decision making and the food expenses of athletes will also be increased.

The governing body also advised SAI to bring in reputed companies in the hospitality sector to manage the residential and food facilities under the SAI Residential Scheme.

"It was emphasised that the highest quality of food and nutrition which is appropriate to the development of athletes at various levels should be ensured and there should be zero compromise on this issue," said the release.

Recently, the Indian men's hockey coach Harendra Singh had highlighted the shockingly low level of hygiene at SAI's Bengaluru centre, where the quality of food and standard of living came under the scanner.

SAI will explore options for entering into public private partnership with appropriate agencies, including global agencies to develop the stadia, utilize the extra land which is currently not being used by the athletes, so that new facilities are created for sports which are accessible to the general public.

In order to develop infrastructure of global standards at the best possible price, SAI will develop its procurement system keeping in mind the rules of the GFR, so that higher standards of infrastructure are developed and maintained.

The governing body decided that the engineering wing in SAI would be strengthened to undertake this activity.

The governing body also advised the SAI to encourage entry of professionals at various levels to manage critical activities for better accountability and efficient functioning.

The Secretariat for the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) was also approved to provide support to the Mission Olympic Cell

Commonwealth Games 2018: Rajyavardhan  Rathore all set to...
RELATED STORY
Heads will roll if officials don't act promptly but don't...
RELATED STORY
Private sector should play active role in sports: Rathore
RELATED STORY
Why We Should Be Talking About Ethics In Sports At This...
RELATED STORY
'India unlikely to host any big tournaments in the near...
RELATED STORY
Indian sports needs a system overhaul
RELATED STORY
Sports icons launch online registrationfor Schools India...
RELATED STORY
Sports development in India: The grassroots problem
RELATED STORY
A day at Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex: The severe...
RELATED STORY
CBSE conducts separate board exams for 6 students...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us