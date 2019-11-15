Stafford not ready to return for Lions against Cowboys on Sunday

Matthew Stafford missed the Detroit Lions' Week 10 loss to the Chicago Bears.

The Detroit Lions will once again be without quarterback Matthew Stafford when they take on the Dallas Cowboys, head coach Matt Patricia confirmed on Friday.

Stafford missed an NFL game for the first time since 2010 when a back injury kept him out of the 20-13 loss to the Chicago Bears last Sunday.

The first overall pick in the 2009 draft had started the previous 136 games but will now be sidelined for a second successive week, meaning another outing for back-up Jeff Driskel.

"I don't anticipate him [Stafford] playing this weekend," Patricia announced at the start of his news conference.

"He's been out there trying to do everything he can from that aspect of it [practice], but probably not [ready] for the game."

Later asked in the media session if there was any scenario in which he could see Stafford being involved against Dallas, the Lions head coach replied: "Not this Sunday, no."

Lions QB Matthew Stafford ruled out (back) for Week 11 vs. Cowboys. pic.twitter.com/phpZVKXScH — NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2019

The Lions have a 3-5-1 record ahead of the Week 11 clash with the Cowboys at Ford Field.

Driskel - who started five games for the Cincinnati Bengals last season - threw for 269 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the Week 10 defeat to the Bears.