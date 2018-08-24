Steelers build privacy wall at training field to protect against 'drones and so forth'

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are taking security into their own hands by building a giant 60-foot wall structure to block the view of one of their three training fields.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the added privacy during his press conference on Thursday.

Tomlin did not exactly explain the decision for the wall, but he did say they made adjustments to make sure they have a fair playing field.

"I'll leave that somewhat mystical for you guys to hypothesise about the origins of that and its use, and at some point we'll address it the right way," said Tomlin, via ESPN.

"I know how it is, man. This is interesting times, drones and so forth. We do what we've got to do to prepare and get ready to play to have a level and fair competitive playing field."

Tight end Jesse James backed up Tomlin, saying he has seen a drone flying close to where the team practices.

"You always have dudes out in the parking lot, and you don't know really where they are from and they send security out," James said. "It's not something you really notice while you're practicing, but if the defense is out on the field going against the scout team, you can see stuff going on."