Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Steelers build privacy wall at training field to protect against 'drones and so forth'

Omnisport
NEWS
News
17   //    24 Aug 2018, 08:01 IST
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are taking security into their own hands by building a giant 60-foot wall structure to block the view of one of their three training fields. 

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the added privacy during his press conference on Thursday.

Tomlin did not exactly explain the decision for the wall, but he did say they made adjustments to make sure they have a fair playing field.

"I'll leave that somewhat mystical for you guys to hypothesise about the origins of that and its use, and at some point we'll address it the right way," said Tomlin, via ESPN.

"I know how it is, man. This is interesting times, drones and so forth. We do what we've got to do to prepare and get ready to play to have a level and fair competitive playing field."

Tight end Jesse James backed up Tomlin, saying he has seen a drone flying close to where the team practices. 

"You always have dudes out in the parking lot, and you don't know really where they are from and they send security out," James said. "It's not something you really notice while you're practicing, but if the defense is out on the field going against the scout team, you can see stuff going on."

Omnisport
NEWS
NCAA injury debate pits player privacy vs. gambling concerns
RELATED STORY
Young receivers impress in first game with Steelers
RELATED STORY
Transferring 5 On-Field Soccer Techniques to a Foosball...
RELATED STORY
Eagles face Patriots again, this time in preseason
RELATED STORY
NFL players, coaches protecting skin on every given sun day
RELATED STORY
Olympian sues USA Swimming, saying it failed to protect her
RELATED STORY
Giants' Beckham thankful to be back on field after injury
RELATED STORY
British Invasion? Rugby player looks to stick with Steelers
RELATED STORY
Reality check awaits as India eye Asiad glory after...
RELATED STORY
Kyle Busch not his usual dominant self at Bristol this time
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us