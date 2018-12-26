Steelers hopeful over RB Conner

James Conner

James Conner could be on the field for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

The 23-year-old Steelers running back has been out since he sprained his ankle against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 2.

But, Conner has a "realistic chance" to play in Pittsburgh's crucial matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, according to a report from NFL Network.

"We'll be watching him close and seeing if he's going to be a positive contributor to our efforts this week," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said about Conner on Tuesday.

Conner has had a breakout season filling in for Le'Veon Bell, who will miss all of 2018 after holding out over a contract dispute. The second-year back has averaged 4.5 yards per carry and tallied 12 touchdowns on the ground in 11 games for Pittsburgh.

Conner, who was named to his first Pro Bowl earlier this month, has also been a pass-catching threat out of the backfield as he has recorded 467 receiving yards and a score this season.

The Steelers (8-6-1) can make the playoffs if they beat the Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens fall to the Cleveland Browns in week 17.

Pittsburgh would also reach the postseason with a victory and a tie between the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts.