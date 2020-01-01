Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger set for 'significant' check-up in February

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News Published Jan 01, 2020

Jan 01, 2020 IST SHARE

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger

Ben Roethlisberger is set for a "significant" check-up in February on the elbow injury that curtailed his season, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed.

Veteran quarterback Roethlisberger underwent surgery on his right throwing elbow in September and was expected to make a full recovery and return for the 2020 NFL season.

Tomlin was unable to provide a detailed update on the two-time Super Bowl winner's rehabilitation but announced the next steps will be decided in around a month.

"Obviously some guys that have gone through some health things like Ben, who are in the process of rehabilitation, will have some significant updates along the way, check-ups that allow them to move into different areas of rehabilitation," said Tomlin.

"We'll get some clarity about those things in the upcoming days and weeks.

"I do not [have a timeline for Roethlisberger's return]. I lean on the expertise of the medical professionals. What I want is secondary to that.

"I know that he is due for an update somewhere around the first of February, a check-up that will be probably significant in terms of mapping out what's next. But that date is a moving target.

"We've been taking it one step at a time."

The Steelers, who missed the playoffs after a 28-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday saw them finish the regular season with an 8-8 record, ended the campaign with undrafted rookie Devlin Hodges under center.

Advertisement

Hodges replaced Mason Rudolph during the Week 12 win over the Cincinnati Bengals and started Pittsburgh's remaining games.

However, Tomlin confirmed Rudolph remains the back-up option for the Steelers heading into the offseason.

"I'm comfortable with Mason Rudolph," said Tomlin. "I'm disappointed he missed the amount of time he did. He had an opportunity to grow in a lot of ways and get a lot of experience.

"He missed some time due to injuries and performance and so forth, but I'm comfortable with Mason Rudolph. Mason's the back-up."