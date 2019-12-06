Steelers RB James Conner ruled out of Cardinals clash

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 06 Dec 2019, 05:58 IST SHARE

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner will miss Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals due to a shoulder injury.

Conner announced his absence after he was limited in practice for the second consecutive day on Thursday.

The 2018 NFL Pro Bowler has missed two straight games following a shoulder injury sustained against the Cleveland Browns on November 14.

Conner, who has missed five of the past six games hampered by injuries, told reporters: "I don't want to look too far ahead.

"It's still going to take some time. We'll see. Hopefully I can get out there as soon as possible, but this week, no."

"Just don't want to take none of the game reps away from some guys that are going to be active," Conner added. "Nice to get out there and just run around."

The Steelers are 7-5 for the season and second in the AFC North – in contention for the final wildcard spot amid a two-game winning streak.

"Honestly, taking it day-by-day," Conner said. "So whatever that may be, I'm not going to count it out until I'm done for sure."