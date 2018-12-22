×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Steelers RB James Conner to miss third straight game

Omnisport
NEWS
News
5   //    22 Dec 2018, 22:21 IST
james-conner-12222018-usnews-getty-ftr
James Conner

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner will miss his third straight game after being ruled out of Sunday's matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

The Steelers announced on Friday that Conner will not be available to play in New Orleans in their penultimate game of the regular season.

Conner has been sidelined since he sprained his ankle against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 2.

The Steelers were reportedly optimistic he would be able to return in Week 16 after practicing on December 14, but Conner did not practice at all this week.

Conner told reporters this week he still is not 100 per cent and likely would need more time to recover. 

"I'm trying, man. It's day by day," Conner said. "These high ankle sprains are deceiving. I can walk around fine, not limping around, but when I'm out there on the field, cutting and stuff, not ready yet.

"It's a reason why we keep [three backs] on the team. We've seen Jaylen [Samuels] and [Stevan] Ridley. They are capable. I want to go, but if I'm not feeling like me, I wouldn't be James Conner and go out there less than ready."

Conner has had a significant impact on the Steelers' offense in Le'Veon Bell's absence amid his contract holdout. The second-year rusher has logged 909 rushing yards and 467 receiving yards for 13 total touchdowns. However, his injury has left a void in Pittsburgh's backfield.

Samuels and Ridley carried a heavier workload the past two games. Samuels rushed for 142 yards on 19 carries in Week 15's 17-10 win over the New England Patriots.

Omnisport
NEWS
Steelers RB Conner 'not ready' for return
RELATED STORY
Steelers' James Conner ruled out against Raiders
RELATED STORY
Conner blossoming for Steelers as Falcons falter
RELATED STORY
Antonio Brown's late TD sends Steelers over Bengals 28-21
RELATED STORY
Steelers RB Le'Veon Bell refuses to sign tag, out for 2018
RELATED STORY
James Conner shares inspirational text from Aaron Donald...
RELATED STORY
Carr's late TD pass leads Raiders past Steelers 24-21
RELATED STORY
Roethlisberger leads Steelers to comeback win over Jags
RELATED STORY
Roethlisberger: Conner still deserves playing time when...
RELATED STORY
Chargers rally past Steelers
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us