Steelers sign Roethlisberger to two-year contract extension

Ben Roethlisberger has signed a two-year contract extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers announced the deal with the veteran quarterback on Wednesday, having achieved their reported goal of getting it done before the start of the NFL Draft on Thursday.

Roethlisberger, 37, now appears destined to finish his career with the team that drafted him 11th overall in 2004.

He had a year left to run on his previous deal, and is now under contract for the next three seasons, including the 2021 campaign.

"I am pleased to announce Ben Roethlisberger has been signed to a new three-year contract," Steelers President Art Rooney II said in a release. "Ben is one of the most productive quarterbacks in NFL history, and he continued to climb the lists among the all-time passing leaders in the league last season.

"But I know Ben's focus is on only one goal — to bring another Lombardi trophy back to Pittsburgh. We are excited to finalise this new contract that will keep him as a Steeler through the 2021 season."

Despite the drama around now former Steelers Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown that clouded the team's 2018 campaign, Roethlisberger eclipsed the 5,000-yard passing mark for the first time in his career.

He led the league in passing yards (5,129) and attempts (675) while throwing for 34 touchdowns and rushing for three more.

"I am grateful to the Rooneys and the Steelers organisation for continuing to believe in me," Roethlisberger said. "It has always been a goal to play my entire career in Pittsburgh. This is home for me and my family, and we love this city. I am as excited to be a Steeler in year 16 as I was when they drafted me. They will get my absolute best."

The six-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time Super Bowl champion ranks sixth all-time in passing (56,194 yards) and seventh in touchdowns (363).

The Steelers will look to improve on their 9-6-1 record in 2018 that left them second to the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North and out of the playoffs for the first time since 2013.

With 10 picks in the upcoming draft, including one in the first round Thursday, they will look to reload following the departures of running back Bell and wide receiver Brown.