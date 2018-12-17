Steelers stay ahead as Patriots lose AFC's second seed

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 7 // 17 Dec 2018, 06:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jaylen Samuels

The AFC North-leading Pittsburgh Steelers claimed a huge 17-10 NFL win over the slumping New England Patriots as rookie Jaylen Samuels starred on Sunday.

Pittsburgh (8-5-1) barely held the lead in the AFC North prior to the weekend's fixture but a seven-point victory against the Patriots ensured they stayed ahead of the Baltimore Ravens.

Back-to-back defeats for the Patriots (9-5) saw last season's Super Bowl runners-up cede control of the AFC's second seed and the first-round bye to the Houston Texans.

Samuels stole the show, rushing for 142 yards on 19 carries in the absence of James Conner. While he did not score, he also recorded two receptions for 30 yards and helped Pittsburgh move the chains in critical moments.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger – who completed 22-of-34 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns – was gunning from the start and he led the Steelers down the field with ease on the first drive of the game.

He found his tight end Vance McDonald in the end zone for a five-yard touchdown pass to put Pittsburgh on the board.

New England did not take long to strike back. Tom Brady exposed Pittsburgh's coverage and found a wide-open Chris Hogan for a 63-yard touchdown pass.

The Steelers recorded the only score of the second quarter when they took advantage of a defensive pass interference call. Roethlisberger connected with Antonio Brown to make the score 14-7 in Pittsburgh's favour heading into half-time.

Advertisement

Chris Boswell missed a field goal in the third quarter that would have extended Pittsburgh's lead, while Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski capitalised on his third quarter try, closing the gap to 14-10.

Brady – who threw for 279 yards and one touchdown – had a chance to give the Patriots the lead, but he floated a ball into the hands of Joe Haden with just under eight minutes left in regulation.

The Steelers then burned five minutes off the clock before Boswell connected on his second field goal attempt of the night and the Patriots final drive came up 21 yards short of the end zone.