Steelers' Tomlin on 0-2 start to NFL season: 'We understand the position we're in'

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 6 // 16 Sep 2019, 04:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Mike Tomlin

Mike Tomlin is not happy with the Pittsburgh Steelers' winless start to the season following Sunday's defeat to the Seattle Seahawks.

The Steelers fell to 0-2 in the NFL after a 28-26 loss to the Seahawks at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.

It was a costly defeat for the struggling Steelers, who saw quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (elbow) and running back James Conner (knee) suffer injuries in the game.

However, Steelers head coach Tomlin told reporters that was not the reason Pittsburgh lost to Seattle.

"We had opportunities down the field, the ball went through our hands for an interception," Tomlin said post-game.

"We've got to make plays. The guys that represented us on the field are fully capable of that. We didn't make enough of them and that's why we lost the game. We had our chances. Not because of the injuries."

The Steelers entered the season with high expectations. The team, however, have struggled so far and were also blown out by reigning Super Bowl champions the New England Patriots in Week 1.

"We understand the position we're in," Tomlin said. "We understand the negativity that comes with it. We better absorb it. We better get singularly focused and get better for our next opportunity, control the things we can control. That's what we intend to do. But today, it's painful, as it should be."

Advertisement

Tomlin told reporters after the game "he doesn't know the extent" of Roethlisberger's injury.

Roethlisberger was replaced by Mason Rudolph, who completed 12 of his 19 passes for 112 yards with two touchdowns and an interception against Seattle.

The Steelers will face the San Francisco 49ers on the road in Week 3.