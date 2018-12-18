×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Stuhec marks return from injury by winning downhill

Associated Press
NEWS
News
7   //    18 Dec 2018, 18:50 IST
AP Image

SELVA DI VAL GARDENA, Italy (AP) — Ilka Stuhec won a World Cup downhill race Tuesday for her first victory since missing all of last season, including the Pyeongchang Olympics, with an injury.

The Slovenian skier finished 0.14 seconds ahead of Nicol Delago, who grew up alongside the Saslong course in northern Italy. Ramona Siebenhofer of Austria came third, 0.51 behind.

Stuhec tore the anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee during a crash while training before last season on the glacier in Pitztal, Austria.

In 2016-17, Stuhec captured the season-long World Cup downhill title. She also won the gold medal at the world championships in St. Moritz, Switzerland, that season.

It's the first time that the Saslong course is hosting women's World Cup races, despite being a classic stop on the men's circuit for a half-century.

The course was shortened for the women and many of the technical sections were left out, including the camel bump jumps.

A super-G race is scheduled for Wednesday on the Saslong.

The races were originally scheduled for Val d'Isere over the weekend but were moved to Val Gardena because of a lack of snow in the French resort.

Overall World Cup leader Mikaela Shiffrin is sitting out the races to rest up for a big block of upcoming technical events — her specialty.

Also missing are Lindsey Vonn and Olympic downhill gold medalist Sofia Goggia, who are out injured until at least January.

Associated Press
NEWS
Skier-snowboarder Ledecka leads World Cup downhill training
RELATED STORY
US coach: Vonn plans to return to racing next month
RELATED STORY
Kilde wins downhill marred by nasty crash involving Gisin
RELATED STORY
Austrian skier Franz leads Val Gardena downhill training
RELATED STORY
Swiss ski team: No serious injury to Gisin's skull, spine
RELATED STORY
Swiss racer Feuz wins World Cup downhill at Beaver Creek
RELATED STORY
Schmidhofer takes Lake Louise downhill for 1st World Cup win
RELATED STORY
Austria's Schmidhofer wins 2nd straight Lake Louise downhill
RELATED STORY
Downhill racer Breezy Johnson out for season with torn ACL
RELATED STORY
Max Franz wins World Cup downhill in Lake Louise
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us