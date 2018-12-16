×
Swiss ski team: No serious injury to Gisin's skull, spine

Associated Press
NEWS
News
8   //    16 Dec 2018, 21:17 IST
AP Image

SELVA DI VAL GARDENA, Italy (AP) — The Swiss team says that "scans on the skull showed no serious injury" to Marc Gisin following his dramatic crash in a World Cup downhill but the skier does have several broken bones elsewhere on his body.

A team statement Sunday says Gisin fractured several ribs on his right side, his right lung was also injured, his pelvis was dented slightly, plus he has a "few, non-serious fractures on the spine."

Gisin will remain hospitalized in the intensive care unit at Lucerne Canton Hospital in Switzerland.

The 30-year-old Gisin lost control before a jump midway down Saturday, flew into the air and landed awkwardly on his side and back, right in the middle of the Saslong course's famous camel bumps. He was then bumped into the air again and the back of his head hit the snow in a second impact.

He was lying motionless on the course before doctors and trainers arrived for assistance.

A rescue helicopter landed on the snow and took off for the hospital in nearby Bolzano with Gisin onboard after he had received treatment for almost a half-hour. Gisin was then airlifted to Lucerne later Saturday evening.

Gisin already had a concussion following a crash in Kitzbuehel, Austria, in 2015.

His best career results are two fifth-place finishes in the Kitzbuehel downhill last season and in 2016.

Gisin's sisters are both highly successful skiers.

Dominique Gisin won gold in downhill at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, and Michelle Gisin won combined at the Pyeongchang Games in February.

Associated Press
NEWS
