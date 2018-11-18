Switch Hit: Taekwondo's loss is boxing's gain as Bulgarian eyes more success

Philem Dipak Singh

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) On Monday, when India's Sonia takes the ring in the ongoing AIBA Women's World Championships, she will be up against Bulgaria's Stanimira Petrova, who switched from taekwondo to boxing in search of an Olympic medal.

One of the finest pugilists of her generation, Petrova discovered her boxing skills in 2012. Two years later in Jeju, South Korea, the 28-year-old was crowned world champion in 54kg, giving her country the first ever gold in the competition.

The gold catapulted the young pugilist into the limelight of world boxing. But her first love was taekwondo, which she had to leave as it was not in the Olympics roster.

"I was a taekwondo player earlier but I had to leave it as it was in Olympics. That is why I took up boxing," she told PTI here.

Petrova entered the boxing ring at the age of 22, and within a year, she claimed her first title at the Bulgarian Women's National Team Championships. That success was followed by her first full national title in early 2014, part of an excellent run that saw Petrova selected to the squad for the World Championships in Korea and winning the yellow metal on her maiden appearance in 2014.

She sealed her meteoric rise with a brilliant win against Italian veteran Marzia Davide in the summit clash.

A year later, Petrova switched down to the flyweight (57kg) after the 2015 European Games.

Continuing her sublime form, the Bulgarian won gold at the European Women Championship earlier this year. She is one of the favourites to win gold here.

Asked if taekwondo helps in boxing, she said, "Of course, it helps in feet movement. Taekwondo experience makes feet movement faster in boxing."

Asked about her Indian opponent Sonia, Petrova said, "She is a good boxer but I hope to beat her