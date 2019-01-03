×
Switzerland stuns Sweden 2-0 to reach world junior semis

Associated Press
NEWS
News
4   //    03 Jan 2019, 05:18 IST
AP Image

VICTORIA, British Columbia (AP) — Luca Hollenstein made 41 saves and Switzerland stunned Sweden 2-0 on Wednesday to advance to the world junior hockey semifinals.

Yannick Bruschweiler scored in the first period and Luca Wyss connected in the second in the final second of a power play.

Sweden lost after winning all four of its Group B games to run its round-robin winning streak to 48 games. Switzerland finished fourth in Group A, beating only overmatched Denmark.

In the other quarterfinals Wednesday night, the United States faced the Czech Republic, defending champion Canada played Finland, and Group A winner Russia met Slovakia.

In regulation play in Vancouver, Kazakhstan beat Denmark 4-3 in Game 1 of the best-of-three series.

Oleg Boiko, Yemar Musabayev, Sayan Daniyar and Artur Gatiyatov scored for Kazakhstan, and Demid Yeremeyev made 40 saves. Jonas Rondbjerg, Andreas Grundtvig and Malte Setkov countered for Denmark, its first goals of the tournament after being outscored 26-0 in four round-robin games.

The series loser will drop to Division I. Germany advanced from Division I for 2020.

