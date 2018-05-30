Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Sylvester Stallone making biopic about boxer Jack Johnson

Associated Press
News 30 May 2018
AP Image

NEW YORK (AP) — Days after the presidential pardon of Jack Johnson, Sylvester Stallone has announced plans for a biopic on the first African-American heavyweight champion.

Stallone said Wednesday that his newly launched Balboa Productions will start with a film about Johnson. On Thursday, Stallone stood next to President Donald Trump in the Oval Office as he signed a rare posthumous pardon to Johnson, who served 10 months in prison in what Trump called "a racially-motivated injustice."

Trump has said Stallone was instrumental in bringing Johnson's story to his attention.

Stallone's production company said the film will be fast-tracked with Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures.

Stallone has said Johnson was the basis for the character Apollo Creed in the "Rocky" films. The 71-year-old actor is currently in production on "Creed II" with MGM.

