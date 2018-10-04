'Talentathon' to be held in Chennai from Oct 5

Chennai, Oct 4(PTI) 'Talentathon,' a sport talent hunt for those in the four-12 years age-group, aimed at recognising young talent, will be held here from October 5 to 7.

The hunt brings together eight former Indian sports stars to help identify and nurture young sporting talent.

It would be held at the Centre of Sports Sciences, Sri Ramachandra Medical College and Research Institute in Porur.

The event is organised by ACEPRO, founded by Sukesh Menon, a press release said.

The children would be provided a platform to try out eight sports in one day, Menon said.

The kids can test their ability, being assessed by the professionals themselves.

"Once assessed, each student will receive guidance on which sports they have a natural ability in, counselling on various opportunity in the sport, coaching classes and academies," he added.

The selected children will be provided high-quality training at academies to be set up in due course, Menon said.

The former sports stars who would be at hand to select children are V Baskaran (former India hockey captain), Somdev Devvarman (former India tennis No.1).

Dr R Natrajan (former Asian sprint champion), Jayasankar Menon (former national baseketball captain and Asian All Stars team member), renowned cricket Dav Whatmore (who coached Sri Lanka Cricket team to victory in the 1996 World Cup), N Arul Selvi (former national Table tennis champion), C M Ranjith (Indian junior football team coach) and Senthil Kumarr (Head Coach, Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy, Salem).

Talentathon will cover eight different sports: Cricket, Tennis, Football, Hockey, Basketball, Athletics, Table Tennis and Badminton