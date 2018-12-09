×
Taubitz holds off Geisenberger for World Cup luge gold

Associated Press
NEWS
News
09 Dec 2018, 02:37 IST
AP Image

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Julia Taubitz got her first World Cup luge victory of the season Saturday, holding off Olympic champion and fellow German star Natalie Geisenberger by about one-tenth of a second.

Taubitz finished two runs in 1 minute, 33.408 seconds. Geisenberger's time was 1:33.512, and Canada's Kimberley McRae took third in 1:33.885. Andrea Voetter was fourth for Italy, and the U.S. took fifth and sixth with Summer Britcher and Emily Sweeney.

Geisenberger had won the first three women's races of the season, with Taubitz second in each of those. McRae has taken over for Alex Gough as the leader of the Canadian women's team. Gough took her ceremonial last run on Saturday, cementing her retirement.

Germany also won the team relay, with Taubitz sliding with Felix Loch and the doubles entry of Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt for the gold. The U.S. captured its first relay medal of the season, with Britcher, Tucker West and the doubles sled of Chris Mazdzer and Jayson Terdiman grabbing silver. Austria took third.

The silver was the best American showing this season; Sweeney won bronze last weekend in Whistler, British Columbia, for the other medal claimed by USA Luge in the 2018-19 campaign.

The season continues next weekend in Lake Placid, New York.

Associated Press
NEWS
