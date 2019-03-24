×
Team Penske's Power to start on pole at IndyCar Classic

Associated Press
News
7   //    24 Mar 2019, 02:04 IST
AP Image

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Will Power topped qualifying at the inaugural IndyCar Classic on Saturday, edging Alexander Rossi at the Circuit of the Americas.

The Team Penske driver earned his second pole position in two races this season and 56th of his career with a lap of 1 minute, 46.0177 seconds. Power started first at St. Petersburg, Florida, and finished third to teammate Josef Newgarden.

Power can earn a $100,000 bonus if he can back it up with a race victory on Sunday.

IndyCar is racing for the first time at the track built for Formula One that opened in 2012. The 3.41-mile course is one of the longest of the IndyCar season.

Rookie Colton Herta of Hardin Steinbrenner Racing made a late push for pole position but slipped to fourth.

___

Follow Jim Vertuno at https://twitter.com/jimvertuno

Associated Press
