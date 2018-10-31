×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Texans acquire WR Thomas from Broncos

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10   //    31 Oct 2018, 00:19 IST
Thomas-Demaryius-USNews-102818-ftr-getty
Demaryius Thomas

Demaryius Thomas has departed the Denver Broncos, traded to the Houston Texans ahead of the NFL's trade deadline.

The Broncos sent the receiver to the Texans along with a seventh-round pick in the 2019 draft for Houston's fourth- and seventh-round picks, the two teams announced on Tuesday.

Thomas had acknowledged rumours of a trade in recent weeks, guessing there was a "50-50" chance it would happen, although he wanted to remain in Denver.

And general manager John Elway revealed it was a difficult decision, saying: "

Demaryius had an incredible run here and we can't thank him enough for everything he's meant to the Broncos.

"He developed into an elite player over the years, establishing himself as one of the NFL's most productive, consistent and reliable wide receivers. DT was a big part of so many wins and memorable moments as a Bronco.

"Although it's tough to end this chapter, we're excited about the talent we have at the wide receiver position and wish Demaryius all the best with the Texans."

Thomas, 30, had spent his entire nine-year career in Denver after being selected by the Broncos in the first round of the 2010 draft. The four-time Pro Bowl player has caught 60 touchdown passes in 125 career games.

He has 36 catches for 402 yards and three touchdowns in eight games this season.

The Broncos (3-5) will host the Texans (5-3) on Sunday.

Omnisport
NEWS
Texans WR Will Fuller out for season with torn ACL
RELATED STORY
Hunt's hurdling TD catch helps Chiefs to sweep of Broncos
RELATED STORY
FANTASY PLAYS: Don't buy into hype of deep WR pool
RELATED STORY
Keenum rebounds but Bears beat Broncos 24-23
RELATED STORY
Watson throws 5 TDs as Texans beat Dolphins 42-23
RELATED STORY
Tannehill inactive, Osweiler starts for Dolphins
RELATED STORY
Watson leads Texans past Dolphins
RELATED STORY
Spiraling Broncos head to Arizona on Thursday night
RELATED STORY
Miller's big game helps Texans beat Dolphins 42-23
RELATED STORY
Giants finally finish a game to get 27-22 win over Texans
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us