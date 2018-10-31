Texans acquire WR Thomas from Broncos

Demaryius Thomas has departed the Denver Broncos, traded to the Houston Texans ahead of the NFL's trade deadline.

The Broncos sent the receiver to the Texans along with a seventh-round pick in the 2019 draft for Houston's fourth- and seventh-round picks, the two teams announced on Tuesday.

Thomas had acknowledged rumours of a trade in recent weeks, guessing there was a "50-50" chance it would happen, although he wanted to remain in Denver.

And general manager John Elway revealed it was a difficult decision, saying: "

Demaryius had an incredible run here and we can't thank him enough for everything he's meant to the Broncos.

"He developed into an elite player over the years, establishing himself as one of the NFL's most productive, consistent and reliable wide receivers. DT was a big part of so many wins and memorable moments as a Bronco.

"Although it's tough to end this chapter, we're excited about the talent we have at the wide receiver position and wish Demaryius all the best with the Texans."

We’ve agreed to trade WR Demaryius Thomas and a seventh-round pick to the Texans for a fourth- and seventh-round pick.



» https://t.co/tNUKxrcq3c pic.twitter.com/fD7E3es41K — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 30, 2018

Thomas, 30, had spent his entire nine-year career in Denver after being selected by the Broncos in the first round of the 2010 draft. The four-time Pro Bowl player has caught 60 touchdown passes in 125 career games.

He has 36 catches for 402 yards and three touchdowns in eight games this season.

The Broncos (3-5) will host the Texans (5-3) on Sunday.