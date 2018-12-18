'That's not my concern' - Broncos coach Joseph on job security

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 7 // 18 Dec 2018, 05:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Vance Joseph

Denver Broncos head coach Vance Joseph is not concerned about his job as the NFL team struggles.

The Broncos have fallen to 6-8 after back-to-back losses in week 14 and 15 following Saturday's 17-16 defeat against the Cleveland Browns.

Denver's loss to Cleveland could be a cause of concern for Joseph amid reports Broncos general manager John Elway met with former coach Mike Shanahan last offseason to discuss the possibility of him returning.

But, second-year coach Joseph is choosing to focus on the team's upcoming game instead.

"I've spoken to John, that's a private conversation," Joseph said Monday, via NFL.com. "That's the least of my worries is the article ... That's not my concern ... What's being written, being said, that's not my concern."

The Broncos finished 2017 with a 5-11 record and missed the playoffs for a second straight season.

It was Denver's first losing season since 2010 when the Broncos finished 4-12.

This season, the Broncos have also been eliminated from the playoffs but could finish .500 with a win over the Oakland Raiders and an upset victory against the Los Angeles Chargers.

"We've got young guys playing at a high level because of our coaches and our players each week they've battled," Joseph said.

"That's more of my focus and concern, not my future. My ultimate focus is really [the] Oakland Raiders next Monday night so that's where my head is right now."