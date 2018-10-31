×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

The Latest: Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Notre Dame top CFP

Associated Press
NEWS
News
8   //    31 Oct 2018, 04:57 IST
AP Image

GRAPEVINE, Texas (AP) — The Latest on the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season (all times local):

6:20 p.m.

Alabama, Clemson, LSU and Notre Dame are the top four teams in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season.

The 13-member selection committee released the first of its five weekly top 25s before the four-team field is set for the College Football Playoff semifinals on Dec. 2.

Michigan is fifth, followed by Georgia and Oklahoma.

The top four teams were no surprise. The same four teams are Nos. 1-4 in the latest Associated Press college football poll, just with Notre Dame third and LSU fourth.

Next week's rankings figure to look a lot different. Four games matching top-20 teams will be played Saturday, including Alabama at LSU.

UCF was the highest ranked team from outside the Power Five conferences at 12th.

___

2:30 a.m.

If form holds, two of the top four teams in the first College Football Playoff ranking of the season will go on to play in the national semifinals.

After meeting for a day and a half at a hotel outside Dallas, the CFP selection committee will unveil its initial top 25 Tuesday night, the first of the nationally televised weekly revelations until the one that really counts on Dec. 2.

Of the 16 teams the committee ranked in the top four of its initial rankings from 2014-17, half made the playoff. Last season, for the first time, three teams (Georgia, Alabama, Clemson) started in the top four and finished there (Clemson was the only team to be somewhere in the top four in all six rankings from the committee).

Associated Press
NEWS
Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Notre Dame top 1st CFP rankings
RELATED STORY
Midterms! Who's hot so far in college football, CFP forecast
RELATED STORY
AP Top 25: Notre Dame into top 5; Texas top 10; 8 SEC teams
RELATED STORY
Tagovailoa one of 5 Alabama midseason AP All-Americans
RELATED STORY
No. 1 Alabama tops preseason Top 25; Clemson, Georgia next
RELATED STORY
College Football Picks: Road tests before first CFP rankings
RELATED STORY
Michigan-Notre Dame leads off games to watch in 2018
RELATED STORY
AP Top 25 Heat Check: Up with UGA; Down on Notre Dame
RELATED STORY
AP Top 25 Takeaways: Before 1st CFP rankings, field trimmed
RELATED STORY
College Football Picks: October begins with 14 unbeatens
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us