Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

The Latest: Ex-NFL player out on bond after being arrested

Associated Press
NEWS
News
16   //    22 Aug 2018, 04:18 IST
AP Image

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Latest on the arrest of former NFL player Richie Incognito on charges he threatened to shoot employees of a funeral home (all times local):

3:45 p.m.

Former NFL player Richie Incognito is out of jail after being arrested on charges he threatened to shoot employees of an Arizona funeral home.

The 35-year-old Incognito posted a $20,000 bond Tuesday afternoon. He has an Aug. 27 pretrial conference in Scottsdale Municipal Court.

Scottsdale police say Incognito was being held on misdemeanor charges of threats and disorderly conduct.

They say he was at the funeral home Monday to make arrangements for his father, who died last weekend.

Police say Incognito got upset at the mortuary's staff and "threatened to retrieve guns from his vehicle and return to shoot employees."

_____

1:18 p.m.

Authorities say former NFL offensive lineman Richie Incognito has been arrested on charges he threatened to shoot employees of a funeral home.

Scottsdale, Arizona, police say Incognito is being held on suspicion of misdemeanor charges of threats and disorderly conduct.

They say the 35-year-old Incognito was at the funeral home Monday to make arrangements for his father, who died last weekend.

Police say Incognito got upset at the mortuary's staff and "threatened to retrieve guns from his vehicle and return to shoot employees."

Incognito attended a Phoenix-area high school before an 11-year NFL career with St. Louis, Miami and Buffalo.

He was suspended by the Dolphins in 2013 for bullying a teammate and arrested last May in Florida for allegedly throwing a dumbbell and tennis ball at another gym patron.

Associated Press
NEWS
The Latest: Ex of fired Ohio St coach talks to investigators
RELATED STORY
Former NFL player Kellen Winslow Jr arrested on rape charges
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Wickens hospitalized after IndyCar crash
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Former USA Gymnastics president takes the Fifth
RELATED STORY
The Latest: NASCAR chairman France takes leave of absence
RELATED STORY
Jaguars suspend Ramsey, Fowler for roles in practice fight
RELATED STORY
Former Tour champion Ullrich arrested over alleged attack
RELATED STORY
Texas gymnastics coach arrested, accused of child sex abuse
RELATED STORY
Michigan State keeps president, to issue $500 million bond
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Schnatter: Comment out of context, but was wrong
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us