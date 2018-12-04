The Latest: Ex-Players pay tribute to OSU coach Urban Meyer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Latest on Ohio State coach Urban Meyer's retirement: (all times local):

10:20 a.m.

Former Ohio State players are paying tribute to retiring coach Urban Meyer.

Ohio State says the 54-year-old Meyer is retiring from coaching and co-offensive coordinator Ryan Day will take over after the Rose Bowl.

Former Buckeyes linebacker Joshua Perry says in a tweet that aside from his parents, Meyer was "one of the most influential people to touch my life."

Former safety Tyvis Powell tweeted that it "was truly an honor to play for not only the best coach in America, but a great mentor as well."

Michael Thomas, a receiver who plays for the New Orleans Saints, tweeted that he sheds a tear when thinking about the impact Meyer had on his life and others.

9:40 a.m.

Urban Meyer, the coach who won three national football championships and was suspended for three games this season for his handling of domestic violence allegations against a now-fired assistant, will retire after Ohio State plays in the Rose Bowl.

The university announced the decision but didn't say why he was leaving after seven years at the Big Ten school, where he has an 82-9 record. But the 54-year-old coach has previously cited health concerns. He has a cyst in his brain that causes severe headaches.

A news conference was scheduled when Meyer will announce his retirement. Co-offensive coordinator Ryan Day will become the team's 25th head coach after the Rose Bowl game.

Meyer guided Ohio State to the national championship in 2014. He also won titles at Florida in 2006 and 2008.