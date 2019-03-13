×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

The Latest: Hedge fund CEO ensnared in scandal steps down

Associated Press
NEWS
News
5   //    13 Mar 2019, 18:07 IST
AP Image

BOSTON (AP) — The Latest on a college admissions bribery scandal that has led to charges against coaches and celebrities (all times local):

8:25 a.m.

The head of a Silicon Valley hedge fund who became ensnared in a massive college bribery scandal is stepping down.

Manuel Henriquez, who was also the top executive investment giant PIMCO until 2016, will be replaced as CEO and chairman of Hercules Capital in Palo Alto, California.

Henriquez was arrested in New York City and released on $500,000 bail after a brief appearance in Manhattan federal court Tuesday.

Shares of the hedge fund plunged 9 percent on word of Henriquez' arrest Tuesday.

Hercules said Wednesday that Henriquez will still hold a seat on the board and will serve as an adviser.

Fifty people, including Hollywood stars Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, were charged in the scheme in which wealthy parents allegedly bribed college coaches and other insiders to get their children into some of the nation's most selective schools.

Federal authorities called it the biggest college admissions scam ever prosecuted by the U.S. Justice Department, with the parents accused of paying an estimated $25 million in bribes.

Associated Press
NEWS
How the Larry Nassar scandal has affected others
RELATED STORY
SafeSport CEO Shellie Pfohl to step down next month
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Russia praises cooperation with WADA
RELATED STORY
Low-profile administrator replaces Engler at Michigan State
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Faculty supports new Michigan State president
RELATED STORY
Tokyo Olympic CEO says no need for Takeda to resign
RELATED STORY
The Latest: French musher takes lead in Iditarod race
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Crowds cheer kickoff of Alaska's famed Iditarod
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Kyle Busch sweeps Phoenix with Cup Series win
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Iditarod takes mushers through Alaska wilderness
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us