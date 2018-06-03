The Latest: Dixon earns first IndyCar win of season

DETROIT (AP) — The Latest from Saturday's IndyCar race at Belle Isle (all times local):

5:30 p.m.

Scott Dixon raced to his first IndyCar victory of the season, outlasting Ryan Hunter-Reay by 1.8 seconds at Belle Isle.

Dixon hadn't led a lap all season until Saturday, but this was his fourth top-five finish in seven races this year. It was his 42nd career victory in the series, moving him into a tie for third on the career list with Michael Andretti.

Alexander Rossi finished third, followed by pole winner Marco Andretti.

Rossi took over the season points lead. Indianapolis 500 winner Will Power dropped from first to third in the standings with a seventh-place showing at Belle Isle.

It was a dominant performance in Detroit for Honda, which had the top six finishers.

This was the first of two IndyCar races this weekend at Belle Isle.

___

5:10 p.m.

Graham Rahal won't be winning a third straight IndyCar race at Belle Isle.

Rahal crashed into the wall coming out of a turn at the 2.35-mile street course after completing 45 of the scheduled 70 laps. He won both races in Detroit last year.

Rahal had finished in the top 10 in all six IndyCar races before this weekend.

Scott Dixon led with 16 laps to go, followed by Ryan Hunter-Reay and pole winner Marco Andretti.

___

4:45 p.m.

Scott Dixon leads after 43 caution-free laps in Detroit.

Pole winner Marco Andretti led the first 22 of the 70 scheduled laps at Belle Isle, but he lost the lead during a cycle of pit stops that left Ryan Hunter-Reay in front.

Dixon led briefly during that cycle of stops and eventually moved back in front. He has three top-five finishes in 2018, but this race is the first time he's led a lap all season.

Graham Rahal was second, followed by Hunter-Reay and Andretti.

Rahal won both IndyCar races last year on the Belle Isle street course.

___

12:30 p.m.

Marco Andretti has won his first IndyCar pole since 2013 and will start from the front at Detroit's Belle Isle.

Andretti won his fifth career pole and was eyeing a chance to win Saturday afternoon's race on the 2.35-mile street course. He's won twice in this series, most recently in 2011.

Scott Dixon qualified second, followed by rookie Robert Wickens. Indianapolis 500 champion Will Power was sixth.

Honda engines took eight of the top nine spots in qualifying, with Power as the only Chevrolet driver in that group.

Andretti hasn't started higher than seventh this season, and his highest finish was sixth at Long Beach.

___

11:45 a.m.

Indianapolis 500 champion Will Power is hoping to keep his winning streak going when he runs in the first of two IndyCar races this weekend at Belle Isle.

The first of the Detroit races is Saturday. Power won his first Indy 500 last weekend after capturing the IndyCar Grand Prix a couple of weeks earlier.

Power and Penske teammate Josef Newgarden have combined to win four of the six IndyCar races this season. Power leads the standings by two points over Alexander Rossi.

Graham Rahal swept the two races on Belle Isle last year. Power won on this street course in 2014 and 2016.