The Latest: Michigan State trustees won't oust president

Associated Press
News 22 Jun 2018, 18:12 IST
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Latest on how Michigan State University will handle a $500 million settlement with victims of sports doctor Larry Nassar (all times local):

8:40 a.m.

Michigan State University trustees have rejected an effort to try to oust interim President John Engler over his remarks about Larry Nassar's sexual assault victims.

Trustee Brian Mosallam asked other board members to change a meeting agenda Friday and allow a vote to fire Engler. But it was defeated, 6-2.

Trustees are meeting to discuss how to pay for a $500 million settlement with hundreds of women and girls who said they were sexually assaulted by Nassar, who was a campus sports doctor and a doctor at USA Gymnastics in Indianapolis.

In a written statement, Engler apologized Thursday for saying in an email that one of the most outspoken victims, Rachael Denhollander, probably received a "kickback" from her lawyer.

___

12:23 a.m.

Michigan State's board of trustees is set to meet to address a plan to pay a $500 million settlement to Larry Nassar's sexual abuse victims.

The public meeting also comes amid calls for the school's interim president to resign over recent comments about some of the women and girls the former sports doctor sexually assaulted.

Although the board appears to lack the votes to oust John Engler from his interim perch, the meeting likely will be heavily attended by people who are fed up with Engler and want him gone. The primary focus of the meeting is the school's budget, along with the settlement plan.

Engler apologized Thursday for his April email exchange suggesting gymnast Rachael Denhollander probably received a "kickback" from her plaintiff's attorney.

