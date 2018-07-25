Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
The Latest: Nassar lawyers say he was assaulted in prison

Associated Press
NEWS
News
11   //    25 Jul 2018, 22:53 IST
AP Image

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Latest on Larry Nassar's request to be re-sentenced for molesting girls (all times local):

1:05 p.m.

Attorneys for imprisoned former sports doctor Larry Nassar say he was assaulted in May after being released into the general population of a federal prison.

The Detroit News reports Wednesday that Nassar's lawyers disclosed the assault in motions seeking that he be re-sentenced by a different judge for molesting young athletes.

Nassar is serving a 60-year child pornography sentence at the U.S. penitentiary in Tuscon, Arizona — the country's only federal facility that is classified as high security and also has a sex offender management program. The legal motions do not specify the nature of the assault.

Nassar, 54, will be locked up for the rest of his life under decades-long sentences for molesting athletes with his hands and possessing child pornography.

___

11:10 a.m.

Lawyers for imprisoned former sports doctor Larry Nassar are asking that he be re-sentenced by a different judge in the first of the major molestation cases he faced.

The Lansing State Journal reports Wednesday that the appellate lawyers filed motions Tuesday in Ingham County.

Nassar, who's serving a 60-year federal sentence for possessing child pornography, was also sentenced to up to 175 years in state prison for molesting young athletes. He agreed to a 25- to 40-year minimum term. But his attorneys say they believe Judge Rosemarie Aquilina decided to impose the maximum allowed before the sentencing hearing even began.

They cite her statements, including that she might let people do to Nassar what he did to the girls if the Constitution didn't prohibit cruel and unusual punishment.

___

Information from: Lansing State Journal, http://www.lansingstatejournal.com

