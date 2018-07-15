Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

The Latest: Overwhelmed poker champ: $8.8M 'life-changing'

Associated Press
NEWS
News
212   //    15 Jul 2018, 18:28 IST
AP Image

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Latest on the World Series of Poker no-limit Texas Hold 'em main event in Las Vegas (all times local):

5:45 a.m.

The new champion of the World Series of Poker no-limit Texas Hold 'em main event says he feels "pretty overwhelmed" after outlasting thousands of competitors to take home $8.8 million.

John Cynn is a native of Evanston, Illinois, who now resides in Indianapolis. He told reporters early Sunday that the money will be "life-changing" but does not have immediate plans to spend it.

He grabbed his head and was visibly shocked when he defeated Florida resident Tony Miles after more than 10 hours of play just between them. He then hugged friends and his father.

Cynn had previously cashed at various series tournaments and barely missed the main event's final table two years ago, when he finished in 11th place and won $650,000.

A visibly emotional Miles also hugged many of his supporters after his defeat. He shed some tears off stage.

___

5:12 a.m.

Indianapolis resident John Cynn is the champion of the World Series of Poker no-limit Texas Hold 'em main event.

The 33-year-old won the famed tournament Sunday at the Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. He's now $8.8 million richer and the owner of a coveted gold bracelet with diamonds and other gemstones.

Cynn eliminated Tony Miles, of Lake Mary, Florida, on the 442th hand of the final table.

Cynn's king of clubs and jack of clubs were stronger than Miles' hand. Miles went all in with queen of clubs and eight of hearts.

The community cards were king of hearts, king of diamonds, five of hearts, eight of diamonds and four of spades.

Miles takes home $5 million.

Houston resident Michael Dyer was eliminated Saturday in third place.

John Cynn claims World Series of Poker title, wins $8.8M
RELATED STORY
World Series of Poker tournaments kick off in Las Vegas
RELATED STORY
World Series of Poker's main event kicks off in Las Vegas
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Schnatter: Comment out of context, but was wrong
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Truex repeats at NASCAR Cup race in Kentucky
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Judging errors cast confusion at hot dog contest
RELATED STORY
The Superfight: Champions Cormier, Miocic collide at UFC 226
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Jones earns 1st career Cup win at Daytona
RELATED STORY
NASCAR's Cup Series a three-car race? 2nd half will tell
RELATED STORY
Esports on ESPN: Overwatch championship to air in prime time
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us