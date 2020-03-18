The Latest: Ravens reach terms with DT Michael Brockers

The Latest: Ravens reach terms with DT Michael Brockers

The Latest on NFL free agency. Teams can negotiate with representatives of free agents for the second day Tuesday but cannot finalize any agreements until Wednesday (all times EDT):

2:05 p.m.

The Baltimore Ravens fortified their defensive front by obtaining free agent Michael Brockers, who agreed to terms on a three-year contract after spending the first eight seasons of his NFL career with the Rams.

Brockers had a career-high 63 tackles with Los Angeles in 2019, along with three sacks. The 29-year-old defensive tackle played in all 16 games in each of the past three years and did not miss a game in six of seven seasons since his rookie year.

His agent, Scott Casterline, confirmed the deal Tuesday morning. The move does not become official until the start of the NFL's new calendar year on Wednesday.

Brockers will join a three-man front that features nose tackle Brandon Williams and newcomer Calais Campbell, obtained Sunday in a pending trade with Jacksonville.

The moves could spell the end of free agent lineman Michael Pierce's tenure in Baltimore.

Selected by the Rams out of LSU with the 14th overall pick in the 2012 draft, Brockers has 229 solo tackles and 23 sacks over 123 career games. The 6-foot-5, 305-pounder had five tackles in the Rams' loss to New England in the 2019 Super Bowl.

It's already been a busy offseason for Ravens second-year general manager Eric DeCosta, who affixed the franchise tag on linebacker Matthew Judon, traded tight end Hayden Hurst to Atlanta for draft picks and released tackle James Hurst.

James Hurst had been suspended the first four games of next season for violating the NFL's policy on performance enhancing substances. He played six seasons for the Ravens, mostly as a backup, although he had two starts at left tackle in 2019.

1:55 p.m.

The Chicago Bears have agreed to a five-year, $70 million deal with former All-Pro defensive end Robert Quinn, giving them another elite pass rusher to line up opposite outside linebacker Khalil Mack.

Agent Sean Kiernan confirmed the deal, which includes $30 million guaranteed, to the NFL Network on Tuesday. He did not immediately return messages from the Associated Press.

Quinn bounced back with 11 1/2 sacks last year following a trade to Dallas from Miami despite a two-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy against performance-enhancing drugs. He finished with single-digit sacks the previous four seasons for the St. Louis and Los Angeles Rams and the Dolphins. Quinn, who turns 30 in May, had 19 sacks for St. Louis in an All-Pro season in 2013 and had 10 1/2 the following year on the way to his second straight Pro Bowl selection. He has 80 1/2 in nine seasons.

He joins a team that missed the playoffs at 8-8 after going 12-4 and winning the NFC North championship the previous year.

The Bears are counting on Quinn to take some of the pressure off Mack, who often faces double- and triple-teams, and boost a defense that has ranked among the league's best in recent years.

Chicago was eighth overall and ninth against both the run and pass last season. But the Bears had just 19 takeaways after leading the league with 36 in 2018. Mack also finished with 8 1/2 sacks after four straight years in double digits.

1:30 p.m.

A person familiar with the deal says the Las Vegas Raiders have agreed on a three-year contract with free agent linebacker Cory Littleton.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract can't be signed until the start of the new league year. NFL Network reported the contract is worth up to $36 million.

Littleton is the second big free agent addition at linebacker for the Raiders. That position has been a revolving door of late for the team but Littleton will team with Nick Kwiatkoski to anchor that spot on the defense.

A second person said on condition of anonymity that the team earlier agreed to a three-year deal with Kwiatkoski.

— Josh Dubow reporting from Alameda, California

12:25 p.m.

The Panthers are moving on from quarterback Cam Newton.

The team announced they have given the 2015 league MVP permission to seek a trade — although Newton responded by saying he never requested one.

Panthers general manager Marty Hurney said Tuesday via Twitter that "every year difficult decisions are made and they are never easy." Hurney said the Panthers are working with Newton's agent to find the best fit for him moving forward.

Newton was quick to respond to the Panthers on social media, saying he didn't ask for the trade.

Newton advised the Panthers to “stop the word play" and "please do not try and play me or manipulate the narrative and act like I wanted this: You forced me into this.”

12:20 p.m.

The Arizona Cardinals have tendered contracts to two restricted free agents, including right tackle Justin Murray and kicker Zane Gonzalez.

The 6-foot-5, 315-pound Murray was a surprise starter at right tackle last season after being claimed off waivers just before the first game of the season. The exclusive rights free agent played in 14 games last season, starting 12, and played well enough that he's become part of the team's long-term plans.

The 26-year-old had played in just two NFL games before joining the Cardinals.

Gonzalez made 31 of 35 field-goal attempts and 34 of 35 extra points last season in his first full year with the Cardinals. The kicker received a one-year qualifying offer, which will likely keep him with the team. Arizona could also sign him to a long-term contract.

— David Brandt reporting

12:15 p.m.

A person familiar with the negotiations says defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah has agreed to a $15 million, two-year contract with the Miami Dolphins.

The person confirmed the deal on condition of anonymity because the NFL signing period doesn’t begin until Wednesday.

Ogbah had 5½ sacks last year for the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. He also spent three years with the Cleveland Browns and has 18 sacks in four seasons.

The Dolphins are using free agency to shore up a pass rush that ranked last in the NFL with 23 sacks in 2019. On Monday they agreed to terms with linebacker Kyle Van Noy and defensive end Shaq Lawson, who each had a career-high 6½ sacks last year.

— Steven Wine reporting from Miami.

12:15 p.m.

The Green Bay Packers have announced the signings of ex-Cleveland Browns linebacker Christian Kirksey and ex-Detroit Lions offensive tackle Rick Wagner, who had both been released by their former teams last week.

Kirksey’s agent, Brian Mackler, had confirmed Monday that Kirksey had agreed to terms with the Packers.

The 30-year-old Wagner spent the past three seasons with Detroit after playing four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. He has made 87 starts. He made 12 starts last season but dealt with knee problems late in the year.

Kirksey, 27, had 148 tackles in 2016 and 138 more in 2017 for the Browns but played just nine games because of a hamstring injury in 2018 and appeared in only two games last year before going on injured reserve with a torn pectoral muscle.

Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine previously worked with Kirksey as the Browns’ head coach from 2014-15.

11:30 a.m.

Former Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins has agreed to a new three-year deal with the Detroit Lions. Collins’ agent, David Canter, confirmed the pact on Twitter.

Collins, who spent his first three seasons in New England, was traded to Cleveland in 2016. He was cut by the Browns in March 2019 and re-signed by the Patriots. He was a standout for New England last season with a career-high seven sacks and three interceptions.

In Detroit he will be reunited with Lions coach Matt Patricia, who was defensive coordinator during Collins’ first stint in New England.

— Kyle Hightower, reporting from Boston

10:40 a.m.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took another step toward retaining some of the key pieces of an improved defense by agreeing to re-sign linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul to a two-year, $27 million contract.

The deal comes on the heels of the Bucs placing the franchise tag on NFL sack leader Shaquil Barrett, whose salary leaps from $4 million in 2019 to nearly $16 million for the upcoming season.

Pierre-Paul has 21 sacks since being acquired in a trade from the New York Giants two years ago. He had 8½ in 10 games last season after recovering from a neck injury suffered in an offseason automobile accident.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection has 79½ sacks in 10 NFL seasons.

— Fred Goodall reporting from Tampa, Florida.

10:25 a.m.

People familiar with the decisions have confirmed to The Associated Press that defensive end Mario Addison and linebacker A.J. Klein have agreed to sign with the Buffalo Bills.

The people spoke on the condition of anonymity because the deals aren’t official until the NFL’s signing period opens Wednesday. ESPN.com first reported Addison’s deal, while SiriusXM first reported Klein reaching an agreement.

The additions shore up positions of immediate need for Buffalo, and come at the same time the Bills made a major splash by agreeing to acquire receiver Stefon Diggs in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night.

The 32-year-old Addison has nine seasons of NFL experience and has had nine or more sacks in each of his past four years in Carolina.

He will compete for the starting job opposite Jerry Hughes, and adds a pass-rushing threat to replace the loss of free agent Shaw Lawson, who has agreed to sign with Miami.

Klein has seven seasons of NFL experience, including the past three as a starter with the New Orleans Saints. The 28-year-old is projected to take over the job vacated by Lorenzo Alexander, who said he was ending his career after last season.

Both Addison and Klein are also familiar to Buffalo’s coaching staff and front office. They previously played in Carolina, when Bills coach Sean McDermott served as the Panthers defensive coordinator, and Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane served in a front-office role.

— John Wawrow reporting from Buffalo, New York.

10:20 a.m.

The New York Giants are using free agency to shore up a defense that was among the worst in the NFL.

New York placed a franchise tag on defensive tackle Leonard Williams on Monday and over the past 24 hours it has reached contract agreements with Packers middle linebacker Blake Martinez and Panthers cornerback James Bradberry. The Giants also reached an agreement with veteran blocking tight end tight end Levine Toilolo.

The franchise tag on Williams will cost the Giants at least $17 million if he stays. And the team would receive two first-round draft picks from any team signing him.

The Giants will pay Bradberry $45 million over three years, while Martinez gets roughly $30 million over three years. The Giants had $73 million in cap space entering free agency.

Those signings indicate general manager Dave Gettleman will use the draft to get a much-needed offensive tackle.

Bradberry (6-foot-1, 212 pounds) gives the Giants a big cornerback who can match up against any of the league’s tall receivers. The 26-year-old Bradberry missed only four games for Carolina in the past four years, making 268 tackles and eight interceptions, with 47 passes defensed. He started 15 games this past season and had a career-high three interceptions. Bradberry brings experience to a young group of cornerbacks that saw DeAndre Baker, Sam Beal and Corey Ballentine play their first games last season.

Martinez has led the Packers in tackles in three seasons, posting a league-best 155 last year. He has started the last 50 regular-season games for Green Bay, which posted a 13-3 record last season. He also had one interception and a forced fumble.

Entering his eighth season, Toilolo had two receptions for 10 yards in 2019 in 13 games. He also has played with Atlanta and Detroit and appeared in two Super Bowls.

— Tom Canavan reporting from New York.

9:30 a.m.

The Philadelphia Eagles have brought back quarterback Nate Sudfeld on a one-year contract.

Sudfeld was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent on Wednesday. Sudfeld was the No. 3 quarterback last season behind Carson Wentz and Josh McCown.

Sudfeld was Wentz's backup last season until he broke his left wrist in the preseason opener. Sudfeld was active for five games but did not take any snaps.

— Dan Gelston reporting from Philadelphia.