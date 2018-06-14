Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

The Latest: Regulators issue sports betting regulations

The Latest: Regulators issue sports betting regulations

Associated Press
NEWS
News 14 Jun 2018, 00:47 IST
3
AP Image

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The Latest on New Jersey's preparations for sports betting (all times local):

3:10 p.m.

New Jersey gambling regulators have issued regulations for sports betting providers.

The state Division of Gaming Enforcement posted the technical regulations on its website Wednesday.

That clears the way for the Borgata to become the first casino to start taking bets. It plans to do so at 11 a.m. Thursday.

No other Atlantic City casino has announced plans to begin taking bets in the next few days, although they are free to do so.

___

11 a.m.

Atlantic City's Borgata casino plans to start taking sports bets Thursday morning.

The casino tells The Associated Press that, pending final regulatory approval, it intends to take its first bets at 11 a.m.

That's 30 minutes after Gov. Phil Murphy places the state's first legal sports bet at Monmouth Park racetrack in Oceanport.

The casinos and racetracks are waiting for final sports betting regulations to be issued, which is likely to happen Wednesday afternoon.

The Democratic governor signed the sports betting law on Monday.

____

12:10 a.m.

A day before New Jersey's governor makes his state's first legal wager on a sporting event, sports betting will be the main topic at a major gambling industry conference in Atlantic City.

The East Coast Gaming Congress on Wednesday will discuss where sports betting stands and what might be next now that New Jersey has won a U.S. Supreme Court case clearing the way for all 50 states to legalize it if they choose.

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy plans to make the first legal bet Thursday morning at Monmouth Park racetrack in Oceanport. The state's casinos are waiting for guidance from state gambling regulators as to when they can begin taking sports bets.

Borgata will take sports bets Thursday morning
RELATED STORY
Sports betting ruling has ripples for US tribes with casinos
RELATED STORY
Expanded sports betting fuels fears about gambling addiction
RELATED STORY
Poll: Half of Americans approve of legal sports betting
RELATED STORY
The Latest: MSU president says settlement helps healing
RELATED STORY
Sanctuary cities could get boost from sports betting ruling
RELATED STORY
Gambling, tech firms scramble for foothold in sports betting
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Eagles players individually decided on WH trip
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Nassar victims to get ESPYS courage award
RELATED STORY
Stagnant horse racing betting court ruling helps the sport
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us