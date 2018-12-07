×
The Latest: Ship rescues British sailor in Southern Ocean

Associated Press
NEWS
News
6   //    07 Dec 2018, 21:37 IST
AP Image

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on the rescue of a British sailor in the Southern Ocean. (all times local):

4 p.m.

A cargo ship has rescued a British woman who was dismasted by a violent storm in the Southern Ocean while sailing solo in a round-the-world race.

British sailor Susie Goodall tweeted "ON THE SHIP!!!" soon after the Hong Kong-registered MV Tian Fu arrived at her location west of Cape Horn. The cargo vessel had been traveling from China to Argentina when it diverted to reach her hobbled sailboat.

Race officials have been in regular radio contact with Goodall, who lost her mast 2,000 miles (3,200 kilometers) west of Cape Horn near the southern tip of South America.

___

2:25 p.m.

A cargo ship has reached a British woman sailing solo in a round-the-world race, preparing to rescue her after a storm in the Southern Ocean hobbled her yacht.

Golden Globe Race officials on Friday tweeted that the MV Tian Fu, which had been traveling from China to Argentina, had reached the location of British sailor Susie Goodall. Race officials have been in regular radio contact with Goodall, who lost her mast 2,000 miles (3,200 kilometers) west of Cape Horn near the southern tip of South America.

The 29-year-old Goodall is the youngest entrant and only woman in the competition that began July 1 in Les Sables-d'Olonne, France. The 18 skippers are sailing roughly 30,000 miles (48,280 kilometers) alone, nonstop and without outside assistance before returning to the same French port

