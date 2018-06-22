Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
The Latest: So far, U of Hawaii finds no complaint about doc

Associated Press
NEWS
News 22 Jun 2018, 02:21 IST
AP Image

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Latest on several U.S. universities with ties to a now-dead doctor accused of sexual misconduct at Ohio State University (all times local):

___

4:45 p.m.

The University of Hawaii says it has found no record of complaints against a now-dead doctor accused of sexual misconduct at Ohio State, but the school is still looking into his time there.

A University of Hawaii spokesman says little has been found related to Dr. Richard Strauss beyond employment records saying he was an associate professor for two years starting in 1972.

The spokesman says officials are still checking for any investigations or complaints against Strauss.

Ohio State personnel files reviewed by The Associated Press indicate Strauss also spent time at Harvard, Rutgers, and the universities of Pennsylvania and Washington.

Strauss is accused of misconduct by male athletes from 14 sports at Ohio State. He was a team doctor there in the 1980s and 90s and died in 2005.

___

12:50 a.m.

A now-dead doctor accused of sexual misconduct by former student athletes at Ohio State University once said he acted as a team physician elsewhere.

But most of the universities he listed as former employers won't say if they're reviewing either potential connections or whether concerns were raised about him.

A resume and other Ohio State personnel files reviewed by The Associated Press indicate Richard Strauss researched, taught or practiced medicine at Harvard, Rutgers, and the universities of Pennsylvania, Washington and Hawaii.

When contacted by the AP, most of those schools would say or knew little about any ties to him or whether they were reviewing his work and affiliations.

A spokesman for Ohio State wouldn't comment on whether it has contacted those schools about Strauss, who killed himself in 2005.

