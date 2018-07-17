Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
The Latest: State gets 5 more sports betting applications

Associated Press
NEWS
News
67   //    17 Jul 2018, 04:46 IST
AP Image

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The Latest on gambling companies applying for permission to offer sports betting in New Jersey before football season starts (all times local):

7:15 p.m.

Two casino companies say they are among those that applied for permission to offer sports betting in New Jersey before football season begins in September.

Caesars Entertainment applied for in-person sports betting at Harrah's and Bally's, as well as mobile betting allied with all three of its Atlantic City casinos.

The Golden Nugget says it applied for in-person and mobile sports betting.

The state Division of Gaming Enforcement set a deadline of Monday evening for companies to apply if they want to be approved in time for football season.

The agency received two in-person and three mobile applications, but would not identify the applicants.

___

6 p.m.

New Jersey regulators have received five additional applications from gambling companies seeking to start offering sports betting before football season starts in September.

David Rebuck, director of the state Division of Gaming Enforcement, tells The Associated Press that his agency received two new applications from brick-and-mortar facilities, and three applications for mobile sports betting.

He would not identify the applicants, saying it's up to the companies to identify themselves.

None of the potential licensees, including casinos, racetracks or former tracks immediately responded to requests for comment Monday.

So far, two casinos, the Borgata and Ocean Resort, and two horse tracks, Monmouth Park and the Meadowlands, offer sports betting in New Jersey.

Rebuck says the division has not heard from three potential applicants.

