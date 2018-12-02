The Sunday Seven - 7 Key Opta facts for NFL Week 13

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley

The 10-1 Los Angeles Rams can seal their playoff spot in Week 13 while the AFC wildcard picture should also become clearer after Sunday's slate.

Sean McVay's team have a four-game lead in the NFC West but having already swept the 6-5 Seattle Seahawks they will secure a postseason return with victory over the Lions in Detroit, where the Rams have not won since 2009.

Here we look at some of the key Opta facts for seven of Sunday's biggest games, including three clashes between AFC playoff hopefuls.

Chicago Bears @ New York Giants

Through a dozen weeks of this season, no team had given up as many sacks as the Giants' 38. That will be music to the ears of Khalil Mack and the Bears pass rush. On offense, Saquon Barkley already has 12 combined touchdowns and the Giants running back needs one more to set a rookie franchise record.

Cleveland Browns @ Houston Texans

The AFC South-leading Texans are rolling having won a franchise-record eight games in a row and they have not lost to the Browns at home since 2004. Baker Mayfield threw four touchdowns in the road win over the Cincinnati Bengals last week and the Browns are seeking back-to-back victories on their travels for the first time since November 2014.

Denver Broncos @ Cincinnati Bengals

Having given up 30+ points in three straight home games, the Bengals are bidding to avoid doing so in four successive matches at Paul Brown Stadium – a sequence opposing teams last managed against them in 2002. Denver will be hoping for another big performance from rookie Phillip Lindsay, who is the only running back to average over 5.5 yards per carry amongst those with at least 135 attempts.

Los Angeles Rams @ Detroit Lions

At 4-7 and bottom of the NFC North, Detroit's playoff aspirations have virtually been extinguished but they have beaten the Rams in three straight games at Ford Field. Los Angeles' strength has been their offensive depth, with seven players having now hauled in multiple touchdown receptions in a single game. No NFL team has more.

Kansas City Chiefs @ Oakland Raiders

Kansas City have lost just one of their previous seven meetings against the Oakland Raiders, who have scored fewer than 10 points on nine occasions across the last two seasons. Chiefs duo Chris Jones and Dee Ford both have a landmark in their sights having each recorded nine sacks this year.

Raider Week pic.twitter.com/je37UqJOYl — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 27, 2018

Minnesota Vikings @ New England Patriots

Not only have New England won 12 straight games at home – including the playoffs - they are also on a four-game winning streak against the Vikings, averaging 28.3 points per game compared to Minnesota's 12.3 in that time. They will need to worry about Adam Thielen, though, the wide receiver having now recorded seven games with over 100 yards and a touchdown.

Los Angeles Chargers @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh have won three in a row at home, scoring a whopping 42 points per game on average, though the Chargers won their last game at Heinz Field six years ago. The Steelers must also keep Joey Bosa quiet, with the defensive end having six multi-sack games through his first 30 appearances in the NFL.