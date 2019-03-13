Thomas and Ingram reportedly bound for Ravens

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 6 // 13 Mar 2019, 22:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Earl Thomas

The Baltimore Ravens are set to sign former Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas and ex-New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram.

According to reports, six-time Pro Bowl safety Thomas will sign a four-year, $55million deal with $32m guaranteed. The deal is due to pay Thomas $22m over the first nine months.

Meanwhile, running back Ingram has reportedly agreed a three-year deal worth $15m.

Thomas was originally drafted by the Seahawks in 2010 and has spent his entire nine-year career in Seattle. He has made three All-Pro teams and was part of the Seahawks team that won Super Bowl XLVIII.

Yeaaaaaaaa !! — Earl Thomas (@Earl_Thomas) March 13, 2019

The safety, who turns 30 in May, is coming off a year in which he missed 12 games after suffering a leg fracture.

Baltimore cut Pro Bowl safety Eric Weddle before the free-agent period began so they needed a replacement at the spot.

Ingram has rushed for 1,000 or more yards in two of his last three seasons. He finished with 645 yards in 2018, averaging 4.7 yards per carry, after missing the first four games of the year due to a suspension.

The Saints signed running back Latavius Murray to a deal this week and effectively brought Ingram's time in New Orleans to an end.