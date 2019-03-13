×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Thomas and Ingram reportedly bound for Ravens

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    13 Mar 2019, 22:33 IST
thomas-earl-09212018-getty-ftr
Earl Thomas

The Baltimore Ravens are set to sign former Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas and ex-New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram.

According to reports, six-time Pro Bowl safety Thomas will sign a four-year, $55million deal with $32m guaranteed. The deal is due to pay Thomas $22m over the first nine months.

Meanwhile, running back Ingram has reportedly agreed a three-year deal worth $15m.

Thomas was originally drafted by the Seahawks in 2010 and has spent his entire nine-year career in Seattle. He has made three All-Pro teams and was part of the Seahawks team that won Super Bowl XLVIII.

The safety, who turns 30 in May, is coming off a year in which he missed 12 games after suffering a leg fracture.

Baltimore cut Pro Bowl safety Eric Weddle before the free-agent period began so they needed a replacement at the spot.

Ingram has rushed for 1,000 or more yards in two of his last three seasons. He finished with 645 yards in 2018, averaging 4.7 yards per carry, after missing the first four games of the year due to a suspension.

The Saints signed running back Latavius Murray to a deal this week and effectively brought Ingram's time in New Orleans to an end.

Omnisport
NEWS
Beating Ravens gets Chargers a date with Brady and Patriots
RELATED STORY
Chargers hold off Jackson, Ravens 23-17 in playoff opener
RELATED STORY
Ingram making his mark on Saints history
RELATED STORY
Eric Weddle says 'no hard feelings' as Baltimore Ravens cut safety
RELATED STORY
Jackson leads surging Ravens to 22-10 victory over Chargers
RELATED STORY
Ravens and Chargers both chasers as they meet Saturday
RELATED STORY
Ravens beat Browns to clinch AFC North, Steelers hoping for miracle
RELATED STORY
AP Source: Broncos to acquire Joe Flacco from Ravens
RELATED STORY
Ravens have been here before: Win, and they're in playoffs
RELATED STORY
Ravens coach Harbaugh signs four-year extension
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us