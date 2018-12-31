Thomas breaks Saints record for single-season receiving yards

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 7 // 31 Dec 2018, 06:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Michael Thomas

Michael Thomas put his name in the New Orleans Saints' record books on Sunday.

Wide receiver Thomas has enjoyed a career year in the NFL and he broke Joe Horn's single-season receiving yards record in a 33-14 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

New Orleans did not play star quarterback Drew Brees, but that did not stop Thomas from making history.

Thomas recorded a six-yard reception in the fourth quarter to give him a total of 1,405 receiving yards this season, beating Horn's mark of 1,399 yards.

.@Cantguardmike now owns the #Saints franchise record for receiving yards in a single season! pic.twitter.com/F2RBkUQ2Y0 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 30, 2018

Brees and Thomas have connected on nine touchdown passes this season, and the two have formed one of the most efficient tandems in the NFL.

Thomas has recorded a league-leading 125 receptions in 2018 and Brees has shown complete comfort throwing to him in almost any situation.

The 13-3 Saints did not have much to worry about in week 17, as they had already clinched the top seed in the NFC before their matchup with the Panthers.

New Orleans' players will get some extra rest with a first-round bye as they gear up for their first playoff game.