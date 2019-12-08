Tight end Njoku activated by Cleveland Browns

David Njoku is back to face the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 14

The Cleveland Browns have activated tight end David Njoku off injured reserve ahead of their Week 14 encounter with Ohio rivals the Cincinnati Bengals.

Njoku, who has not played since suffering a wrist injury in the win over the New York Jets in Week 2, will now return to give quarterback Baker Mayfield another weapon over the final four games.

A first-round draft pick in 2017, he had four touchdowns in each of his first two seasons in the NFL and caught a pass in the end zone from Mayfield in Week 1 of the 2019 campaign against the Tennessee Titans.

The Browns are 5-7, two games back from the Pittsburgh Steelers, who currently hold the final berth in the wildcard race.

We've activated TE David Njoku from injured reserve



Details » https://t.co/936QcLVesN pic.twitter.com/1qTrQV6e1h — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 7, 2019