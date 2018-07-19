Titans DL Casey will still protest despite new anthem policy

Jurrell Casey

Some people will change their pre-game regimen after the announcement of the NFL's new national anthem policy, but Jurrell Casey will not be one of those people.

While promoting the Tennessee-Los Angeles Chargers game scheduled for October 21 at Wembley Stadium, the Titans defensive lineman revealed he will continue to protest social injustice and police brutality during the upcoming season.

"I'm going to take a fine this year, why not?" Casey told CNN in London, via ESPN. "I'm going to protest during the flag. That's what I'm going to say now."

The league announced in May it will allow players to remain in the locker room while the anthem plays.

However, teams will be fined if players and other personnel on the field "do not stand and show respect for the flag".

But Casey, who raised a fist with team-mate Wesley Woodyard throughout last season, believes the new policy will spark more protests rather than bridge the divide.

"There is always going to be blowback, that is what America is about," Casey added. "They always like to go on social media and go hard. It is what it is, at the end of the day, I don't pay no mind to it. I'm going to do what I do that's going to bring light to my community.

"At the end of the day we got to do a job, but I will continue to use my platform to keep on speaking up."

Casey and his team-mates will have the support of their organisation after coach Mike Vrabel said in May that players will be permitted to make their own decision on how to approach the new policy.