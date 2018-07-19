Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Titans DL Casey will still protest despite new anthem policy

Omnisport
NEWS
News
50   //    19 Jul 2018, 03:53 IST
Casey-Jurrell-USNews-Getty-FTR
Jurrell Casey

Some people will change their pre-game regimen after the announcement of the NFL's new national anthem policy, but Jurrell Casey will not be one of those people.

While promoting the Tennessee-Los Angeles Chargers game scheduled for October 21 at Wembley Stadium, the Titans defensive lineman revealed he will continue to protest social injustice and police brutality during the upcoming season.

"I'm going to take a fine this year, why not?" Casey told CNN in London, via ESPN. "I'm going to protest during the flag. That's what I'm going to say now."

The league announced in May it will allow players to remain in the locker room while the anthem plays.

However, teams will be fined if players and other personnel on the field "do not stand and show respect for the flag".

But Casey, who raised a fist with team-mate Wesley Woodyard throughout last season, believes the new policy will spark more protests rather than bridge the divide.

"There is always going to be blowback, that is what America is about," Casey added. "They always like to go on social media and go hard. It is what it is, at the end of the day, I don't pay no mind to it. I'm going to do what I do that's going to bring light to my community.

"At the end of the day we got to do a job, but I will continue to use my platform to keep on speaking up."

Casey and his team-mates will have the support of their organisation after coach Mike Vrabel said in May that players will be permitted to make their own decision on how to approach the new policy.

Omnisport
NEWS
NFLPA files challenge to league's new anthem policy
RELATED STORY
NFL players union files grievance over anthem policy
RELATED STORY
NFL players, coaches grapple with new anthem policy
RELATED STORY
Trump calls off Eagles visit over anthem dispute
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Bethea: New NFL policy 'not really a compromise'
RELATED STORY
Talk about political football: No Eagles at the White House
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Eagles safety says players aren't anti-anthem
RELATED STORY
Trump suggests NFL players who kneel shouldn't be in US
RELATED STORY
NFL discussing possible steps to deal with anthem protests
RELATED STORY
Seahawks' Baldwin says NFL "really missed it" with policy
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us