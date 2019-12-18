Titans place struggling Succop on injured reserve, sign Joseph

The Tennessee Titans have placed struggling kicker Ryan Succop on injured reserve and signed Greg Joseph.

Succop has been on target with only one of six field-goal attempts and his season is over.

The 33-year-old was placed on IR at the start of the season due to a knee injury, but was activated to face the Carolina Panthers in Week 9.

Succop missed three field-goal attempts in his first match of the season and that set the tone.

The former Kansas City Chiefs man had another effort blocked in a defeat to the Houston Texans on Sunday and was placed on IR three days later.

Joseph, waived by the Cleveland Browns earlier this season, has been added to the 53-man roster from the Panthers practice squad.

The Titans face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday before coming up against the Texans once again in the final match of the regular season.