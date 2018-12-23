×
Titans QB Marcus Mariota knocked out of game vs. Redskins

Associated Press
NEWS
News
5   //    23 Dec 2018, 04:41 IST
AP Image

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee quarterback Marcus Mariota has hurt his right, throwing arm and has been replaced by backup Blaine Gabbert against the Washington Redskins.

The Titans said Mariota had a "stinger" and was questionable to return to the game.

Mariota was hurt when sacked by defensive end Jonathan Allen with 48 seconds left in the second quarter. He knelt on the field and had his right shoulder and arm examined while talking with Titans coach Mike Vrabel. Then Mariota walked to the sideline and straight to the locker room.

Gabbert was sacked two plays later, and the Titans settled for Ryan Succop's field goal to pull within 10-9 of Washington. Gabbert also handled the Titans' opening series of the third quarter with no sign of Mariota on the sideline.

Mariota first hurt his throwing arm in the season opener, suffering nerve injury in his elbow that cost him a start. He also was knocked out of the Titans' loss in Indianapolis on Nov. 18 with a stinger.

