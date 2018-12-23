Titans stay alive as they rally to overcome Redskins

Blaine Gabbert in action against the Washington Redskins.

The Tennessee Titans produced a strong fourth quarter to keep their playoff hopes alive with a 25-16 win over the Washington Redskins on Saturday.

Having replaced the injured Marcus Mariota in the first half, back-up quarterback Blaine Gabbert threw a two-yard touchdown pass to MyCole Pruitt to put the Titans 19-16 ahead with four minutes and 30 seconds remaining.

They sealed the victory in style when Malcolm Butler intercepted a Josh Johnson pass and returned it all the way to the end zone as time expired, condemning the Redskins to a fifth loss in six outings.

The result means Tennessee - who lost Mariota to an arm injury after he was sacked by defensive end Jonathan Allen - will head into week 17 with their postseason hopes still alive.

With a 9-6 record, they need to beat the Indianapolis Colts in their final game and hope either the Baltimore Ravens or Pittsburgh Steelers lose, with those outcomes securing them an AFC wildcard berth.

Derrick Henry rushed for 84 yards and an early touchdown for the hosts, though Washington hit back when Johnson connected with Michael Floyd on a seven-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter.

The teams traded field goals to keep the score close until Gabbert – who completed seven of his 11 pass attempts for 101 yards – found Pruitt in the end zone to cap an impressive seven-play, 75-yard drive.

While Washington lost, it was still a notable outing for Adrian Peterson. The veteran passed Eric Dickerson for eighth place on the list for career rushing yards as he amassed 119 on 26 carries.

Peterson also went past 1,000 yards for the season. It is the eighth time he has achieved the feat in his career, though the first since 2015.

